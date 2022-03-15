Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Dallas Business Journal Stockdale Investment Group has bought Knox Park Village, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Dallas The local real estate investor acquired the two-acre property, with a mix of retail and office space at 3001 Knox St,...
A venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate has paid $41 million, or $24690/sf, for the 166,066-square-foot industrial property at 5530 Beach Blvd and 5609 River Way in Buena Park, Calif Staley Point, of Los Angeles, and Bain...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought a pair of apartment properties totaling 215 units in South Florida for a combined $468 million The Miami company paid $243 million, or about $216,964/unit, for the Colonial Village...
Summit Communities has paid $291 million, or $259,821/unit, for the 112-unit Highline Lofts Apartments in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Lowe Property Group of Salt Lake City, which was represented by Northmarq Highline...
BlackRock has provided $7225 million of financing to facilitate the $83 million, or $423,469/unit, purchase of the 196-room Postcard Inn in St Pete Beach, Fla, near St Petersburg A venture of LCP Group and Safanad bought the property, with more than...