Log In or Subscribe to read more
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...
Charlotte Business Journal Praelium Commercial Real Estate has paid $21 million, or about $16667/sf, for Three Resource Square, a 126,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC Taconic Capital Advisors sold the property, at 10815 David Taylor...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Investment Group has bought a portfolio of four IN Self-Storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price The seller was an unidentified investment group Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal...
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...
South Florida Business Journal Corinthian Capital has bought the Arbors at Greynolds Park, a 156-unit apartment property in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $352 million, or about $225,641/unit The Miami company purchased the three-story property, which...
Principal Real Estate Investors has paid $49 million for a pair of industrial properties with a total of 367,820 square feet in the Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla, markets The Des Moines, Iowa, investment manager bought the properties from Rooker, an...