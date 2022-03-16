Log In or Subscribe to read more
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...
Houston Business Journal The Westcott, an 11-story apartment complex with 315 units in Houston’s Rice Military area, has opened its doors to tenants A venture of Greystar of Charleston, SC, and JPMorgan Global Management developed the property...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...
Orlando Business Journal The Orlando, Fla, Municipal Planning Board next month is scheduled to review a proposal for the 800-unit Orlando Gateway Apartments The four-building project is being planned for a 20-acre parcel on the west side of...
Triangle Business Journal The developer of the Park City South project in Raleigh, NC, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the mixed-use complex Kane Realty Corp is developing the property at the corner of Lake Wheeler Road and South Saunders...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
South Florida Business Journal Blue Tevere Investments has filed plans to build a 115-unit apartment complex in Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood The area developer has proposed the project for a 081-acre site at 1900, 1918 and 1920 SW Third Ave...