Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
JLL Capital Markets has originated a $67 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Nolan Mains, a 100-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, Minn The loan, written under Fannie’s Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program,...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...
Houston Business Journal The Westcott, an 11-story apartment complex with 315 units in Houston’s Rice Military area, has opened its doors to tenants A venture of Greystar of Charleston, SC, and JPMorgan Global Management developed the property...
REBusiness Online Vault Partners has broken ground on Corporate Parkway Business Center, a 75,000-square-foot industrial property in Wentzville, Mo The Houston developer is building the property at the corner of Corporate Parkway and North Outer...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...
Deutsche Bank has provided $13568 million of financing against the 494,689-square-foot 1125 17th St office building in downtown Denver The five-year loan, which carries a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the...