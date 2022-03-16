Log In or Subscribe to read more
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
Multi-Housing News OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia, for $88 million, or $313,167/unit The Philadelphia company bought the property, at 4233 Chestnut St in the city’s University City...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Investment Group has bought a portfolio of four IN Self-Storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price The seller was an unidentified investment group Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal...
Blackstone Group has completed its purchase of a 49 percent stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The giant investment manager bought the stake from a venture of...
Orlando Business Journal The Orlando, Fla, Municipal Planning Board next month is scheduled to review a proposal for the 800-unit Orlando Gateway Apartments The four-building project is being planned for a 20-acre parcel on the west side of...