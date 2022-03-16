Log In or Subscribe to read more
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Praelium Commercial Real Estate has paid $21 million, or about $16667/sf, for Three Resource Square, a 126,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC Taconic Capital Advisors sold the property, at 10815 David Taylor...
Houston Business Journal The Westcott, an 11-story apartment complex with 315 units in Houston’s Rice Military area, has opened its doors to tenants A venture of Greystar of Charleston, SC, and JPMorgan Global Management developed the property...
REBusiness Online Vault Partners has broken ground on Corporate Parkway Business Center, a 75,000-square-foot industrial property in Wentzville, Mo The Houston developer is building the property at the corner of Corporate Parkway and North Outer...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...
Orlando Business Journal The Orlando, Fla, Municipal Planning Board next month is scheduled to review a proposal for the 800-unit Orlando Gateway Apartments The four-building project is being planned for a 20-acre parcel on the west side of...
Triangle Business Journal The developer of the Park City South project in Raleigh, NC, has unveiled plans for the second phase of the mixed-use complex Kane Realty Corp is developing the property at the corner of Lake Wheeler Road and South Saunders...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Harbor Group International has acquired Nova Chapel Hill, a 176-unit apartment complex in Durham, NC, for $3548 million, or about $201,591/unit The Norfolk, Va, company purchased the property from Dasmen...