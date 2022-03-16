Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...
Deutsche Bank has provided $13568 million of financing against the 494,689-square-foot 1125 17th St office building in downtown Denver The five-year loan, which carries a floating coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $839 million of financing against the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Md The financing allowed WRS Inc Real Estate Investments, which already had owned the property’s 402,625...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
South Florida Business Journal Barrington Brothers has lined up $60 million of construction financing for Kavista, a 282-unit apartment project in the village of El Portal, Fla, about 10 miles north of Miami The local developer is expected to start...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...