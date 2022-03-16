Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
Multi-Housing News OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia, for $88 million, or $313,167/unit The Philadelphia company bought the property, at 4233 Chestnut St in the city’s University City...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...
JLL Capital Markets has originated a $67 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Nolan Mains, a 100-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, Minn The loan, written under Fannie’s Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program,...
Charlotte Business Journal Praelium Commercial Real Estate has paid $21 million, or about $16667/sf, for Three Resource Square, a 126,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC Taconic Capital Advisors sold the property, at 10815 David Taylor...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Investment Group has bought a portfolio of four IN Self-Storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price The seller was an unidentified investment group Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal...
CIBC Bank USA has provided $2275 million of construction financing for Verrado -10 Industrial, a two-building industrial property with 249,600 square feet in Buckeye, Ariz JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan on behalf of Kentwood...