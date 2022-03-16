Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal The Westcott, an 11-story apartment complex with 315 units in Houston’s Rice Military area, has opened its doors to tenants A venture of Greystar of Charleston, SC, and JPMorgan Global Management developed the property...
Dallas Morning News Dalfen Industrial has sold the East Dallas Logistics Center, a 545,597-square-foot industrial property in Mesquite, Texas, about 15 miles east of downtown Dallas The Dallas industrial developer sold the two-building property to a...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Investment Group has bought a portfolio of four IN Self-Storage properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for an undisclosed price The seller was an unidentified investment group Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal...
Dallas Business Journal ShainRealty Capital has bought LBJ Station, a 249-unit apartment complex in Dallas, for $51 million, or about $204,819/unit The Los Angeles company acquired the property, at 8997 Vantage Point Drive, from Alpha Barnes Real...
Dallas Business Journal Stockdale Investment Group has bought Knox Park Village, an 85,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Dallas The local real estate investor acquired the two-acre property, with a mix of retail and office space at 3001 Knox St,...
The Real Deal The owner of the 466-unit Alta+ apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has been put up for sale by its owner, Simon Development and Baron Property Group The company, formerly Simon Baron Property Development,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is underway on Beacon Square, a 110-acre mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas It’s being built on Coit Road, just north of the George Bush Turnpike Billingsley Co is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York investor has acquired the Point at Las Colinas, an 18-story office building with more than 400,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed JLL...