South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Shapack Partners and Focus has secured two tenants to lease a combined 89,000 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St, a 645,000-sf property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seattle investment manager Columbia Pacific Advisors has formed a venture with developer Criterion Group to pursue investments in the industrial outdoor-storage sector The two have partnered on previous...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
Multi-Housing News OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia, for $88 million, or $313,167/unit The Philadelphia company bought the property, at 4233 Chestnut St in the city’s University City...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...