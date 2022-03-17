Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Shapack Partners and Focus has secured two tenants to lease a combined 89,000 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St, a 645,000-sf property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
IBM Corp has signed a 16-year lease for 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan The Armonk, NY, technology giant will occupy portions of floors two and seven as well as the entirety of floors eight through 10 The 14...
Daily Mail and Globe Amazoncom Inc is relocating 1,800 employees from its 300 Pine St office building in downtown Seattle, citing the area’s recent surge in violent crime The giant online retailer employs about 75,000 in the Seattle area Those...
The Real Deal The owner of the 466-unit Alta+ apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has been put up for sale by its owner, Simon Development and Baron Property Group The company, formerly Simon Baron Property Development,...
Houston Business Journal Enbridge Inc has agreed to sublease nearly half of Energy Center Five, a 524,323-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor submarket The exact square footage could not be learned The deal is for 14 years...
Houston Business Journal Walmart Inc has agreed to lease 102 million-square-feet of industrial space in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The Bentonville, Ark, retailer is taking its space at Cedar Port Trade Center, at 4633 Borusan Road, which...
Rentvcom Azzur Group has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 76,300 square feet at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a six-building industrial property with 332,000 sf in Alameda, Calif The life-sciences company was represented by Stream...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management, which has agreed to buy the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave in Greenwich, Conn, will take occupancy of the four-story building’s first and part of...