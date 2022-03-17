Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...
Houston Business Journal CJ Development has bought a 522-acre development site in Houston’s Independence Heights area, where it plans to build a 500-unit apartment property The local developer acquired the site, at 124 Crosstimbers St, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
JLL Capital Markets has originated a $67 million Fannie Mae mortgage against Nolan Mains, a 100-unit apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, Minn The loan, written under Fannie’s Delegated Underwriting and Servicing program,...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...
Triangle Business Journal SunCap Property Group has plans to build a 259,000-square-foot industrial property in Wilson, NC, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, NC The Charlotte, NC, developer is building the property on behalf of FedEx Corp, a Memphis,...