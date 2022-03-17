Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $18 billion of equity in January and February, according to an estimate by Blue Vault Partners That amounts to 51 percent of the $356 billion raised by the entire non-traded REIT sector during that time...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
Multi-Housing News OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia, for $88 million, or $313,167/unit The Philadelphia company bought the property, at 4233 Chestnut St in the city’s University City...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...