Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cash flow generated by the Bellis Fair Mall, a 776,136-square-foot shopping center in Bellingham, Wash, just south of the Canadian border, has declined for six straight years As of last September, cash flow...
Greystone continues to beef up its CMBS originations platform and most recently has added four senior executives to the operation The company has tapped Russ Avery as head of structuring He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was director in its CMBS...
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
Long time CMBS servicing executive Lindsey Wright has joined KKR & Co as managing director and head of investment services for its US real estate credit business Wright joins the investment manager, which has $41 billion of real estate assets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LNR Partners, special servicer of $25685 million of mortgage debt against 175 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago, evidently has taken the 145 million-square-foot office building as it’s now classified as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last year, $1211 billion of Freddie Mac loans securitized through the agency’s K-series transactions were defeased, or had their collateral replaced by government securities, according to Kroll Bond...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $23772 million CMBS loan against the Walden Galleria shopping mall near Buffalo, NY, has been sent back to special servicing The transfer, highlighted this morning in a TreppWire Trading Alert, noted...