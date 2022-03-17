Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seattle investment manager Columbia Pacific Advisors has formed a venture with developer Criterion Group to pursue investments in the industrial outdoor-storage sector The two have partnered on previous...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
The ownership of the Agoura Hills Business Park, a 113,991-square-foot office property in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, Calif, has been recapitalized in a deal valuing the two-building property at $297 million, or $260/sf Harbor...
Multi-Housing News OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit multifamily property in Philadelphia, for $88 million, or $313,167/unit The Philadelphia company bought the property, at 4233 Chestnut St in the city’s University City...
Ascenda Capital has paid $865 million for a pair of apartment properties in San Leandro and Hayward, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment firm paid $53 million, or $363,013/unit, for the 146-unit Metro 77 & 85 Apartments in San Leandro,...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes JDM Realty Group and Pointe Development Co has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Oviedo, Fla, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando, Fla The property has been proposed for a nine-acre site at...