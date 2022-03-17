Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...
Houston Business Journal CJ Development has bought a 522-acre development site in Houston’s Independence Heights area, where it plans to build a 500-unit apartment property The local developer acquired the site, at 124 Crosstimbers St, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seattle investment manager Columbia Pacific Advisors has formed a venture with developer Criterion Group to pursue investments in the industrial outdoor-storage sector The two have partnered on previous...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report OneFive Capital has secured an acquisition loan of between $616 million and $66 million from ACORE Capital LP to help finance its $88 million purchase of the 281-unit Next LVL apartment property in...