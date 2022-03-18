Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Novel Park Beach, a nine-story multifamily property with 289 units in the Westshore waterfront area of Tampa, Fla TDBank was the lender Crescent,...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has proposed developing a 475,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The New York company wants to build the property on a nearly one-acre site at 311-315 South Congress Ave, just south of...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on Mesquite 635, a 555,790-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas A venture of Crow Holdings and Creation Equity is constructing the three-building development at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Quadrant Investment Properties has filed plans to build a 150,471-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Design District The five-story property, which is being built on a speculative basis, will be called 161 Riveredge...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Shapack Partners and Focus has secured two tenants to lease a combined 89,000 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St, a 645,000-sf property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Mark...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...
Houston Business Journal CJ Development has bought a 522-acre development site in Houston’s Independence Heights area, where it plans to build a 500-unit apartment property The local developer acquired the site, at 124 Crosstimbers St, from...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...