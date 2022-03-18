Log In or Subscribe to read more
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco has provided $5525 million of financing against the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Western Wealth Capital and KKR & Co had acquired the property, at 1350 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Novel Park Beach, a nine-story multifamily property with 289 units in the Westshore waterfront area of Tampa, Fla TDBank was the lender Crescent,...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has proposed developing a 475,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The New York company wants to build the property on a nearly one-acre site at 311-315 South Congress Ave, just south of...
REJournalscom Sherman Associates has opened the Scenic, a 171-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 55 Livingston Ave, in 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on Mesquite 635, a 555,790-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas A venture of Crow Holdings and Creation Equity is constructing the three-building development at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Quadrant Investment Properties has filed plans to build a 150,471-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Design District The five-story property, which is being built on a speculative basis, will be called 161 Riveredge...