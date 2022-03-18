Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has proposed developing a 475,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The New York company wants to build the property on a nearly one-acre site at 311-315 South Congress Ave, just south of...
REJournalscom Sherman Associates has opened the Scenic, a 171-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 55 Livingston Ave, in 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on Mesquite 635, a 555,790-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas A venture of Crow Holdings and Creation Equity is constructing the three-building development at the southeast...
Dallas Business Journal Quadrant Investment Properties has filed plans to build a 150,471-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Design District The five-story property, which is being built on a speculative basis, will be called 161 Riveredge...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...