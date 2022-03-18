Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seattle investment manager Columbia Pacific Advisors has formed a venture with developer Criterion Group to pursue investments in the industrial outdoor-storage sector The two have partnered on previous...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $18 billion of equity in January and February, according to an estimate by Blue Vault Partners That amounts to 51 percent of the $356 billion raised by the entire non-traded REIT sector during that time...
Palladius Capital Management, which was formed only last July with backing from Charlesbank Capital Partners, among others, has launched a commingled fund that would target multifamily and student-housing properties throughout the country It's...
The online real estate crowd-funding platform, launched in 2014, last year raised $12 billion of equity on behalf of 114 deals from its crowd of investor clients That took its capital-raising total since inception to more than $3 billion through 615...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
A venture between an affiliate of investment manager Electra America and AKA, an operator of extended-stay hotel properties, has raised more than $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel-investment fund, Electra America Hospitality Fund I The...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...
Hines has raised another $600 million of equity commitments for its Hines US Property Partners Fund, bringing its total equity raised to $135 billion That gives the open-ended vehicle, which pursues core properties in the multifamily, industrial,...
CrowdStreet has launched a closed-end fund through which it aims to raise up to $200 million that it would invest in a mix of properties across the country The crowdfunding platform's primary aim is to invest in properties that would appreciate in...