Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco has provided $5525 million of financing against the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Western Wealth Capital and KKR & Co had acquired the property, at 1350 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
Rise48 Equity has paid $1077 million for three apartment properties with 462 units in Mesa, Ariz, and Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor paid $6063 million, or $223,708/unit, for Standard Country Club, a 271-unit property at 1903 North Country Club...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Avanath Capital Management has paid $103 million, or $326,984/unit, for the 315-unit 2M Street Apartments in Washington, DC The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the 12-story property, at 2 M St NE, from WC Smith, a...