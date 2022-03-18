Log In or Subscribe to read more
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Avanath Capital Management has paid $103 million, or $326,984/unit, for the 315-unit 2M Street Apartments in Washington, DC The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the 12-story property, at 2 M St NE, from WC Smith, a...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International has bought the 816-unit ParkLine Miami apartment property in that city for between $400 million and $500 million Harbor, of Norfolk, Va, and...
MLG Capital has paid $6516 million, or $255,522/unit, for the 255-unit Beyond Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Woodbury, Minn The Brookfield, Wis, investment manager, which operates a pair of funds capitalized by family offices and its...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...