Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
Rise48 Equity has paid $1077 million for three apartment properties with 462 units in Mesa, Ariz, and Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor paid $6063 million, or $223,708/unit, for Standard Country Club, a 271-unit property at 1903 North Country Club...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Avanath Capital Management has paid $103 million, or $326,984/unit, for the 315-unit 2M Street Apartments in Washington, DC The Irvine, Calif, investment manager bought the 12-story property, at 2 M St NE, from WC Smith, a...
The five former Starwood Capital Group malls that back $51565 million of CMBS financing might very well be worth substantially less than what's owed against them The properties were appraised last November at a value of $5616 million, but they're...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Related Fund Management has paid $1445 million, or about $53927/sf, for Las Olas Square, a 267,955-square-foot office complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The team of Steelbridge Capital,...