Tampa Bay Business Journal Crescent Communities has lined up $725 million of construction financing for Novel Park Beach, a nine-story multifamily property with 289 units in the Westshore waterfront area of Tampa, Fla TDBank was the lender Crescent,...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has proposed developing a 475,000-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The New York company wants to build the property on a nearly one-acre site at 311-315 South Congress Ave, just south of...
REJournalscom Sherman Associates has opened the Scenic, a 171-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 55 Livingston Ave, in 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
Dallas Business Journal Quadrant Investment Properties has filed plans to build a 150,471-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Design District The five-story property, which is being built on a speculative basis, will be called 161 Riveredge...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Construction is slated to start later this spring on the next phase of the MidPoint Logistics Center in Lancaster, Texas, about 16 miles south of downtown Dallas The latest phase calls for an industrial building with more than...
Houston Business Journal CJ Development has bought a 522-acre development site in Houston’s Independence Heights area, where it plans to build a 500-unit apartment property The local developer acquired the site, at 124 Crosstimbers St, from...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...
MGL Partners has secured $95 million of financing for the development of the 355-unit Fitzsimons Apartments in Aurora, Colo JLL arranged the loan from a regional bank and also lined up equity from an insurance company The Fitzsimons will be...