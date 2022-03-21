Log In or Subscribe to read more
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
AZ Big Media Nippon Steel Kowa and Continental Realty paid $5825 million, or $388,333/unit, for the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz The sale closed last month A previous story did not have the purchase...
Berkadia has provided $5098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of 2131 Graf, a 195-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont The 40-year loan pays a coupon of...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Republic Properties Corp has bought a 75-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for $1285 million The Washington, DC, real estate services firm bought the site, which consists of three parcels and parts of a...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Mesa West Capital has provided $8475 million of financing against the HW and the BW by CLG, a pair of apartment properties with a total of 157 units in the Hollywood and Brentwood neighborhoods of Los Angeles The two boutique properties are owned by...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, as part of an 11-property portfolio spanning five cities nationwide The portfolio includes 3,000 units The seller and purchase...