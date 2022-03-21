Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground on a mixed-use project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Dallas developer is building the property as part of The Quad development Plans call for a 12-story office building...
Dallas Business Journal Constellation Real Estate Partners has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Houston The Dallas developer teamed with Crow Holdings, also of Dallas, to acquire the project’s 3295-acre development site...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...
Rentvcom JH Real Estate Partners Inc has paid $705 million for Inland Empire Center, a 309,500-square-foot retail property in Fontana, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from the Baralat Co, which was represented by CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...