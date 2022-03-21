Log In or Subscribe to read more
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, as part of an 11-property portfolio spanning five cities nationwide The portfolio includes 3,000 units The seller and purchase...
Rentvcom JH Real Estate Partners Inc has paid $705 million for Inland Empire Center, a 309,500-square-foot retail property in Fontana, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from the Baralat Co, which was represented by CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...