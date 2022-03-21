Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas, as part of an 11-property portfolio spanning five cities nationwide The portfolio includes 3,000 units The seller and purchase...
Rentvcom JH Real Estate Partners Inc has paid $705 million for Inland Empire Center, a 309,500-square-foot retail property in Fontana, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property from the Baralat Co, which was represented by CBRE...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Partners has teamed with Eastern Real Estate Group on its purchase of the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt Taconic long was thought to be buying the property, which was encumbered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
LA Business First Hollywood Holdings has paid $30 million, or about $69767/sf, for the Gershwin Lofts Retail @ Hollywood, a 43,000-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles The local company purchased the property from CIM Group The property is...
Orlando Business Journal Colliers International has been tapped to market for sale the Galloway Building, a 98,204-square-foot office building in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The property comes to market with an...
Jacksonville Business Journal Riverbank Apartments, a 692-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, has traded for $80 million, or about $115,607/unit A group of New Jersey-based investors bought the property from four limited liability companies with...
Rise48 Equity has paid $1077 million for three apartment properties with 462 units in Mesa, Ariz, and Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix investor paid $6063 million, or $223,708/unit, for Standard Country Club, a 271-unit property at 1903 North Country Club...