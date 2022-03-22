Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
Rentvcom Soma Capital Partners has paid $571 million, or $761,333/unit, for the 75-unit apartment property at 1430 Q St in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from its developer, D&S Development, which was...
REBusiness Online A partnership among developer Silverstein Properties, Cantor Fitzerald and University Place Associates has topped out construction of the 30 University Place mixed-use building in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a distribution center with more than 200,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of downtown Dallas CA Industrial of Chicago is developing the property at 2700 Avenue K It’s slated...
Philadelphia Inquirer Gattuso Development Partners plans to build a 500,000-square-foot life-sciences property on the campus of Drexel University in Philadelphia Construction of the 11-story building, on the 3200 block of Cuthbert Street, is...
AZ Big Media Nippon Steel Kowa and Continental Realty paid $5825 million, or $388,333/unit, for the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz The sale closed last month A previous story did not have the purchase...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Republic Properties Corp has bought a 75-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for $1285 million The Washington, DC, real estate services firm bought the site, which consists of three parcels and parts of a...