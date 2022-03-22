Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business For the first time in roughly 50 years, the 65,000 square feet of retail space at 1221 Sixth Ave in Manhattan is available for lease That’s the result of New York Sports Clubs having vacated its space in 2020...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Long Island Business News Bed Bath & Beyond has renewed its lease on its 42,000-square-foot store in the Sayville Plaza shopping center in Bohemia, NY The decision by the New Jersey home merchandising chain to retain its space in Sayville is...
The Real Deal The owner of the 466-unit Alta+ apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has been put up for sale by its owner, Simon Development and Baron Property Group The company, formerly Simon Baron Property Development,...
The Real Deal Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $200 million, or $1,290/sf, for the 155,000-square-foot office building at 100 West Putnam Ave, in Greenwich, Conn The seller, Rockpoint Group, a Boston investment manager, bought the property...
The Real Deal MCR Hotels has agreed to buy the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel in Manhattan for $356 million, or $200,000/room The New York hotel developer is buying the 1,780-room property, at 811 7th Ave, from Host Hotels & Resorts The...
Real Estate Weekly Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground for 25 North Lex, a 500-unit apartment property at 25 North Lexington Ave in White Plains, NY The White Plains Common Council in 2016 approved the estimated $275 million development,...
Commercial Cafe CIM Group has leased 70,000 square feet of office space to Land’n Sea Distributing Inc and CNY Group at its 1440 Broadway property in midtown Manhattan CNY, a construction and development services firm, is taking 34,025 sf on...