Log In or Subscribe to read more
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Interstate Equities Corp has raised $445 million of equity commitments for its latest apartment-investment fund The vehicle, IEC Institutional Fund V, was oversubscribed as it had an initial hard cap of $400 million It had reached its final close...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Seattle investment manager Columbia Pacific Advisors has formed a venture with developer Criterion Group to pursue investments in the industrial outdoor-storage sector The two have partnered on previous...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $18 billion of equity in January and February, according to an estimate by Blue Vault Partners That amounts to 51 percent of the $356 billion raised by the entire non-traded REIT sector during that time...
Palladius Capital Management, which was formed only last July with backing from Charlesbank Capital Partners, among others, has launched a commingled fund that would target multifamily and student-housing properties throughout the country It's...
The online real estate crowd-funding platform, launched in 2014, last year raised $12 billion of equity on behalf of 114 deals from its crowd of investor clients That took its capital-raising total since inception to more than $3 billion through 615...
Eagle Property Capital Investments LLC, a Miami investor in apartment properties, has partnered with Promecap, a Mexico City private-equity investor and completed raising $140 million of a targeted $400 million of commitments for a fund that would...
A venture between an affiliate of investment manager Electra America and AKA, an operator of extended-stay hotel properties, has raised more than $500 million of equity commitments for a hotel-investment fund, Electra America Hospitality Fund I The...
Acadia Realty Trust is closing in on fully investing the $520 million of equity commitments it's raised on behalf of Acadia Strategic Opportunity Fund V, so it is preparing to launch a follow-up vehicle The Rye, NY, REIT so far has invested about 85...