Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
Rentvcom Soma Capital Partners has paid $571 million, or $761,333/unit, for the 75-unit apartment property at 1430 Q St in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from its developer, D&S Development, which was...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Promecap and Eagle Property Capital Investments has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 840 units The seller and purchase price were not known CBRE brokered the deal The...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a distribution center with more than 200,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 13 miles west of downtown Dallas CA Industrial of Chicago is developing the property at 2700 Avenue K It’s slated...
Four seasoned commercial property professionals, who long had worked together on transactions, have formally joined forces to invest in complex, value-add property opportunities They've created 300 Venture Group and completed their first purchase, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
AZ Big Media Nippon Steel Kowa and Continental Realty paid $5825 million, or $388,333/unit, for the 150-unit Arrive Fountain Hills apartment property in Fountain Hills, Ariz The sale closed last month A previous story did not have the purchase...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...