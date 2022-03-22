Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has provided $5098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of 2131 Graf, a 195-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont The 40-year loan pays a coupon of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
Mesa West Capital has provided $8475 million of financing against the HW and the BW by CLG, a pair of apartment properties with a total of 157 units in the Hollywood and Brentwood neighborhoods of Los Angeles The two boutique properties are owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco has provided $5525 million of financing against the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Western Wealth Capital and KKR & Co had acquired the property, at 1350 East...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...
KABR Group has paid $496 million, or $359,420/unit, for the 138-unit 19 East apartment property in Bayonne, NJ, roughly 10 miles from lower Manhattan The Ridgefield Park, NJ, investor bought the property, at 19 East 19th St, from a venture of...
Dallas Morning News PNC Bank has provided $655 million of acquisition financing for the 322-unit Cadence Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Details about the loan were not disclosed White Oak Partners of Westerville, Ohio, bought the...
CBRE arranged $35 million of construction financing from Regions Bank for the Converge Logistics Center, a 512,710-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The property is being developed by ViaWest Group, which broke ground on it last...