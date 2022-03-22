Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
REBusiness Online A partnership among developer Silverstein Properties, Cantor Fitzerald and University Place Associates has topped out construction of the 30 University Place mixed-use building in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood...
REBusiness Online Kubato Tractor Corp is planning to build Western Regional Distribution Center, a 632,000-square-foot industrial property in Elk Grove, Calif The manufacturer of tractors and heavy equipment for the construction and agricultural...
Dallas Morning News Dilweg Cos has acquired the Royal Tech Business Park, with more than 620,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Durham, NC, investor bought the 11-building property, near Interstate 635 in Irving’s Las...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Promecap and Eagle Property Capital Investments has bought a portfolio of three Dallas-area apartment properties with a combined 840 units The seller and purchase price were not known CBRE brokered the deal The...
Philadelphia Inquirer Gattuso Development Partners plans to build a 500,000-square-foot life-sciences property on the campus of Drexel University in Philadelphia Construction of the 11-story building, on the 3200 block of Cuthbert Street, is...
Triangle Business Journal A venture of Beacon Partners and HM Partners is building the 260,000-square-foot second phase of the Beacon Commerce Park in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The industrial property is being built on 48...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Republic Properties Corp has bought a 75-acre development site in Orlando, Fla, for $1285 million The Washington, DC, real estate services firm bought the site, which consists of three parcels and parts of a...