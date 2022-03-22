Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Health Care Service Corp, the parent company of Blue Cross & Blue Shield, has agreed to lease 133,077 square feet of office space at 3500 Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The...
Crain’s New York Business For the first time in roughly 50 years, the 65,000 square feet of retail space at 1221 Sixth Ave in Manhattan is available for lease That’s the result of New York Sports Clubs having vacated its space in 2020...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The actual occupancy rate at 10 of the country’s largest office markets for the week through March 9 was 405 percent, according to Kastle Systems That was up 25 percentage points from the previous...
Rents at apartment properties last year climbed by 125 percent from 2020 A confluence of factors, including government lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic, contributed to the sharp increase But the rise in national rents is expected to...
Long Island Business News Bed Bath & Beyond has renewed its lease on its 42,000-square-foot store in the Sayville Plaza shopping center in Bohemia, NY The decision by the New Jersey home merchandising chain to retain its space in Sayville is...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Shapack Partners and Focus has secured two tenants to lease a combined 89,000 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St, a 645,000-sf property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IBM Corp’s agreement to lease 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan is part of an effort to consolidate workers at 10 other New York locations The company’s...
IBM Corp has signed a 16-year lease for 328,000 square feet of office space at One Madison Ave in Manhattan The Armonk, NY, technology giant will occupy portions of floors two and seven as well as the entirety of floors eight through 10 The 14...
Daily Mail and Globe Amazoncom Inc is relocating 1,800 employees from its 300 Pine St office building in downtown Seattle, citing the area’s recent surge in violent crime The giant online retailer employs about 75,000 in the Seattle area Those...