Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential hopes to start work this summer on the 351-unit apartment component of The Central mixed-use development near downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is planning to build the apartments near North Central...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Dallas The nearly 435,000-square-foot business park is being planned for a 29-acre development site at the southwest corner of Beckleymeade Avenue and...
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...