Crain’s Chicago Business Health Care Service Corp, the parent company of Blue Cross & Blue Shield, has agreed to lease 133,077 square feet of office space at 3500 Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development is planning to build Eastland Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property totaling 103 million square feet in Harper Woods, Mich The Riverside, Mo, developer is building the property at 18000...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
REJournalscom Sherman Associates has opened the Scenic, a 171-unit apartment property in St Paul, Minn The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 55 Livingston Ave, in 2020 It has studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Shapack Partners and Focus has secured two tenants to lease a combined 89,000 square feet of office space at 167 North Green St, a 645,000-sf property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood Mark...
Crain’s Chicago Business Local investor 3L Real Estate has acquired Astoria Tower, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Crescent Heights sold the property for an undisclosed price In 2010, Crescent acquired 205 unsold condominium units at...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...