Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bromley Cos has proposed building a 16-story office building as part of the Midtown Tampa development in that Florida city The 400,000-square-foot property is being called Midtown East and will sit next to the...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Bayer, a German real estate investor, is offering for sale 546,000 square feet of office and data-center space at the southwest corner of Lindbergh and Olive boulevards in Creve Coeur, Mo, about 15 miles west of St Louis The space consists of two...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential hopes to start work this summer on the 351-unit apartment component of The Central mixed-use development near downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is planning to build the apartments near North Central...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Dallas The nearly 435,000-square-foot business park is being planned for a 29-acre development site at the southwest corner of Beckleymeade Avenue and...