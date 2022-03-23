Log In or Subscribe to read more
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $692 million for the construction of the 287-unit Aileron Apartments in Phoenix The three-year loan, which could be extended, was arranged by PlattPointe Capital of Denver The Aileron is being developed by a...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential hopes to start work this summer on the 351-unit apartment component of The Central mixed-use development near downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is planning to build the apartments near North Central...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Dallas The nearly 435,000-square-foot business park is being planned for a 29-acre development site at the southwest corner of Beckleymeade Avenue and...
Dwight Capital has provided $388 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 216-unit Residence at Marina Bay apartment property in Irmo, SC The loan takes out what had been a...
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Yakov Cohen of North Miami Beach, Fla, have bought a 62,491-square-foot retail center in Kendall, Fla, for $315 million, or about $50407/sf The Centre at Kendall Town Center, which is managed by...