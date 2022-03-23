Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential hopes to start work this summer on the 351-unit apartment component of The Central mixed-use development near downtown Dallas The Dallas developer is planning to build the apartments near North Central...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Dallas The nearly 435,000-square-foot business park is being planned for a 29-acre development site at the southwest corner of Beckleymeade Avenue and...
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 93 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield That's up from 59 percent a year earlier and...
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
REBusiness Online A partnership among developer Silverstein Properties, Cantor Fitzerald and University Place Associates has topped out construction of the 30 University Place mixed-use building in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood...