Bayer, a German real estate investor, is offering for sale 546,000 square feet of office and data-center space at the southwest corner of Lindbergh and Olive boulevards in Creve Coeur, Mo, about 15 miles west of St Louis The space consists of two...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital is offering for sale a 265,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Dallas based venture has hired JLL to market the property, at 3150 Sabre...
The Real Deal The owner of the 466-unit Alta+ apartment property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has been put up for sale by its owner, Simon Development and Baron Property Group The company, formerly Simon Baron Property Development,...
Cincinnati Business Courier Nicol Investment Co is offering for sale the Banks, which is comprised of two apartment complexes with a total of 592 units in Cincinnati The Nashville, Tenn, investment firm has tapped CBRE to market the property for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Florence Mall in Cincinnati’s Kentucky suburbs formally has been put up for sale A chunk of the 957,000-square-foot shopping mall serves as collateral for an $894 million mortgage that was...
Milwaukee Business Journal Scannell Properties is offering for sale the 150,000-square-foot industrial property at 12255 West Carmen Ave in Milwaukee The Indianapolis developer has tapped CBRE to market the property, which was built in 2019 It has...