Log In or Subscribe to read more
SimonCRE has paid $278 million, or $11730/sf, for Costco Plaza, a 237,000-square-foot shopping center in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the property from Tryperion Partners of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by Faris Lee...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bromley Cos has proposed building a 16-story office building as part of the Midtown Tampa development in that Florida city The 400,000-square-foot property is being called Midtown East and will sit next to the...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Rexford Industrial has paid $24 million, or $19428/unit, for Long Beach Business Park, a 123,532-square-foot industrial property in Long Beach, Calif, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property, at 703 West...
Crain’s New York Business Cammeby’s International Group has sold a portfolio of 10 apartment buildings with 419 units in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan to Elysee Investment for $922 billion Prices for the buildings ranged...