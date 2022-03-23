Log In or Subscribe to read more
Thorofare Capital has provided $3454 million of construction financing to fund the completion of the 197-unit Willow Street Residences in Fort Collins, Colo The loan will allow the property's developer, CA Ventures of Chicago, to retire a...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Dwight Capital has provided $388 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 216-unit Residence at Marina Bay apartment property in Irmo, SC The loan takes out what had been a...
Berkadia has provided $5098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of 2131 Graf, a 195-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont The 40-year loan pays a coupon of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...
Mesa West Capital has provided $8475 million of financing against the HW and the BW by CLG, a pair of apartment properties with a total of 157 units in the Hollywood and Brentwood neighborhoods of Los Angeles The two boutique properties are owned by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco has provided $5525 million of financing against the Halifax, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of Western Wealth Capital and KKR & Co had acquired the property, at 1350 East...
Crains New York Business Athene Annuity and Life Co, a unit of Apollo Global Management, has provided $438 million in financing against Lincoln at Bankside, a 921-unit apartment building in the Bronx, NY The loan is for the second phase of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $265,957/unit, for the 1,222-unit Vaseo Apartments in Phoenix The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from a venture of DivcoWest and Klein...