Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of ECI Group and Garfunkel Development is planning to build a residential project in Lawrenceville, Ga, about 32 miles northeast of Atlanta The project is being planned for a 35-acre site at the corner of Collins...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
Dallas Morning News IAC Properties has proposed developing a two-building industrial project in Dallas The nearly 435,000-square-foot business park is being planned for a 29-acre development site at the southwest corner of Beckleymeade Avenue and...
Orlando Business Journal Blue Steel Development LLC has filed plans to construct a three-building industrial project in Apopka, Fla, about 18 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla The Lakeland, Fla, developer is building the 574,000-square-foot property...
Columbus Business First Homestead Cos is breaking ground soon on the 422-unit Lusso apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The project is being built between East 3rd and Detroit avenues and will have two four-story buildings, one with 287 units and...
REBusiness Online A partnership among developer Silverstein Properties, Cantor Fitzerald and University Place Associates has topped out construction of the 30 University Place mixed-use building in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood...
REBusiness Online Kubato Tractor Corp is planning to build Western Regional Distribution Center, a 632,000-square-foot industrial property in Elk Grove, Calif The manufacturer of tractors and heavy equipment for the construction and agricultural...