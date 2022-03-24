Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
A venture of Bay West Development and Forum Real Estate Group has secured $284 million of construction financing for the Maxwell, a 590-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through one of Australia’s largest...
Berkadia has arranged $7275 million of mortgage financing for the 267-unit Vistas at Jackson Creek Apartments in Monument, Colo, about 50 miles south of Denver Equus Capital Partners acquired the property for $97 million earlier this month through...
Thorofare Capital has provided $3454 million of construction financing to fund the completion of the 197-unit Willow Street Residences in Fort Collins, Colo The loan will allow the property's developer, CA Ventures of Chicago, to retire a...