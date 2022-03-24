Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Berkadia has arranged $7275 million of mortgage financing for the 267-unit Vistas at Jackson Creek Apartments in Monument, Colo, about 50 miles south of Denver Equus Capital Partners acquired the property for $97 million earlier this month through...
Thorofare Capital has provided $3454 million of construction financing to fund the completion of the 197-unit Willow Street Residences in Fort Collins, Colo The loan will allow the property's developer, CA Ventures of Chicago, to retire a...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $692 million for the construction of the 287-unit Aileron Apartments in Phoenix The three-year loan, which could be extended, was arranged by PlattPointe Capital of Denver The Aileron is being developed by a...
South Florida Business Journal Quadreal Finance has provided $2189 million of construction financing for a 141,067-square-foot warehouse project in Miami An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group recently broke ground on the industrial property,...
Dwight Capital has provided $388 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 216-unit Residence at Marina Bay apartment property in Irmo, SC The loan takes out what had been a...
Berkadia has provided $5098 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of 2131 Graf, a 195-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont The 40-year loan pays a coupon of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Norland has bought the Barcelona Jupiter Apartments, a 352-unit property in Jupiter, Fla, for $1385 million, or about $393,466/unit The Newton, Mass, company acquired the complex from affiliates of Mann...