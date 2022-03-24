Log In or Subscribe to read more
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 93 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield That's up from 59 percent a year earlier and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The actual occupancy rate at 10 of the country’s largest office markets for the week through March 9 was 405 percent, according to Kastle Systems That was up 25 percentage points from the previous...
Rents at apartment properties last year climbed by 125 percent from 2020 A confluence of factors, including government lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic, contributed to the sharp increase But the rise in national rents is expected to...
The online real estate crowd-funding platform, launched in 2014, last year raised $12 billion of equity on behalf of 114 deals from its crowd of investor clients That took its capital-raising total since inception to more than $3 billion through 615...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities last year issued permits for the construction of 57 million apartment units in properties with five or more units, according to data from the United States Census Bureau That’s the...
The volume of CMBS loans actively managed by special servicers declined by 334 percent in February, to $3463 billion, according to Trepp Inc Loans against retail and hotel properties continue to comprise nearly three-quarters of that volume...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined last month by $174 billion, to $2206 billion, or 387 percent of the $56958 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The delinquency...
Industrial rents in Nashville, Tenn, increased by 63 percent last year, topping all other markets in the country in terms of rent growth, according to Commercial Edge Nationally, industrial rents increased by an average of 4 percent Demand has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of CP Group and HPS Investment Partners has purchased the 135 million-square-foot Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta’s Midtown market from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the transaction...