Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
SimonCRE has paid $278 million, or $11730/sf, for Costco Plaza, a 237,000-square-foot shopping center in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the property from Tryperion Partners of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by Faris Lee...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bromley Cos has proposed building a 16-story office building as part of the Midtown Tampa development in that Florida city The 400,000-square-foot property is being called Midtown East and will sit next to the...