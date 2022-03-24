Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
SimonCRE has paid $278 million, or $11730/sf, for Costco Plaza, a 237,000-square-foot shopping center in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the property from Tryperion Partners of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by Faris Lee...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Rexford Industrial has paid $24 million, or $19428/unit, for Long Beach Business Park, a 123,532-square-foot industrial property in Long Beach, Calif, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property, at 703 West...
Crain’s New York Business Cammeby’s International Group has sold a portfolio of 10 apartment buildings with 419 units in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan to Elysee Investment for $922 billion Prices for the buildings ranged...