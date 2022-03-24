Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
A venture of Bay West Development and Forum Real Estate Group has secured $284 million of construction financing for the Maxwell, a 590-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through one of Australia’s largest...
Berkadia has arranged $7275 million of mortgage financing for the 267-unit Vistas at Jackson Creek Apartments in Monument, Colo, about 50 miles south of Denver Equus Capital Partners acquired the property for $97 million earlier this month through...
Thorofare Capital has provided $3454 million of construction financing to fund the completion of the 197-unit Willow Street Residences in Fort Collins, Colo The loan will allow the property's developer, CA Ventures of Chicago, to retire a...
SimonCRE has paid $278 million, or $11730/sf, for Costco Plaza, a 237,000-square-foot shopping center in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the property from Tryperion Partners of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by Faris Lee...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...